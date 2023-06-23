Plainfield Park District hires Recreation Manager of Athletics

Plainfield Park District has announced the hiring of Brad Keene as its new Recreation Manager of Athletics.

Keene has 18 years of parks and recreation experience, serving in various positions at the Bartlett, Wheaton and Woodridge Park Districts. In these positions, he was responsible for planning, budgeting, organizing, publicizing, staffing, scheduling and safety of all assigned programs, according to a press release from the park district.

He is a graduate of Aurora University with a bachelor’s degree in recreation administration. He lives in Romeoville and is a sports enthusiast.