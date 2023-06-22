Joliet man charged in Montgomery armed robbery

A Joliet man has been charged in the June 14 armed robbery of a Montgomery business.

Anthony Norton-Hernandez, 27, of the 2900 block of Avalon Avenue, Joliet, has been charged with armed robbery, delivery of a controlled substance, burglary, three counts of unlawful possession of registration, retail theft and aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer. In addition to the felony charges, he also faces various misdemeanor and traffic offense charges, according to a news release from the Montgomery Police Department.

At 4:31 p.m. June 14, the Montgomery Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a business in the 1200 block of Ogden Avenue, the release stated. A description of the suspect along with a description of the vehicle provided by the business was disseminated to local police agencies.

The vehicle was located along Route 30 in Plainfield, occupied by two subjects, one matching the description of the offender. Norton-Hernandez allegedly took off at a high rate of speed when authorities attempted to pull over the vehicle, according to the release.

Eventually, the car stopped near the intersection of Wallin Drive and Ottawa Street in Plainfield. After a brief foot pursuit, the Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team took Norton-Hernandez and the passenger into custody without further incident.

The passenger was later released without charges.