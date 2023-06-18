Ventura’s Senate Bill 1440 signed into law to end ‘final notice’ mailings

State Sen. Rachel Ventura’s Senate Bill 1440 has been signed into law and will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024. This law will put a stop to misleading “final notices” sent in the mail.

When someone buys a car or home in Illinois, “final notice” letters regarding warranties, protection plans and insurance are often mailed out by third parties to scam recipients into providing information or buying products under the guise of maintaining their home or vehicle.

Ventura’s legislation amends the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act to require that senders clearly state that their mailing is not a bill but rather a solicitation of services.