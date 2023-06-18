USF students to conduct research through PIC math program

Mathematics students from the University of St. Francis will have the chance to team up with their peers from Dominican University to participate in a unique learning opportunity as part of the Mathematical Association of America’s Preparation for Industrial Careers in Mathematics program.

The opportunity will challenge students to examine a semester-long undergraduate research problem presented by a partner from the business, industry or government sector. According to a news release from USF, this type of research is recognized as a high impact teaching and learning practice as it strengthens students’ abilities in the areas of problem solving, critical and independent thinking and communicating, all of which deemed highly-valuable by employers of STEM professionals.

According to MAA.org, PIC Math “prepares mathematical sciences students for industrial careers by engaging them in research problems that come directly from industry.”

Specifically, the PIC Math program aims to:

increase awareness among mathematical sciences faculty and undergraduates about non-academic career options;

teach faculty how to make industry connections in order to provide research experiences for their students to work on real problems coming directly from business, industry, or government, and;

prepare students for industrial careers.

Visit maa.org to learn more about the MAA PIC Math program.