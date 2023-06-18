Joliet details plans for July 4 fireworks

The city of Joliet has announced some details for the annual Fourth of July fireworks show, which returns to Memorial Stadium this year.

Fireworks will begin at about 9:30 p.m.

The Joliet Park District, which owns the stadium at 3000 W. Jefferson St., will open it at 7 p.m.

The stadium parking lot will open earlier. But alcohol and grilling in the parking lot is prohibited. Blankets are welcome in the stadium, but lawn chairs and coolers are not.

The nearby parking lots at the soccer field and at Joliet Township Animal Control will be closed for safety reasons, the city said in a news release.

The fireworks display will be coordinated with music broadcast on STAR 96.7.

The Fourth of July fireworks are returning to Memorial Stadium after being held for the last two years at Joliet Junior College’s main campus on Houbolt Road.