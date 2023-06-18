Forest Preserve police warn trail users to slow down, use caution

As you venture out to Forest Preserve District of Will County trails this summer, make it a point to slow down and look around so your outing doesn’t end with an injury or worse.

Forest Preserve police officers recently completed 32 hours of bike patrol training to increase the effectiveness of this patrol method. One of the goals is to get bicyclists who zoom through preserves in a reckless manner to slow down.

Other trail safety measures include: do not block the trail, proceed at a slower pace when paths are in heavy use, slower traffic should stay to the right, faster traffic should pass on the left by loudly announcing “On your left,” bicyclists should wear helmets and dog leashes can be no longer than 10 feet.

For information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.