Forest Preserve programs highlight turtles, birds and food truck fare

The Forest Preserve of Will County will feature programs focused on local wildlife and the removal of invasive species, as well as a spotlight on local food trucks during its upcoming post-holiday schedule of events.

Online registration is available on the event calendar at reconnectwithnature.org. Here is the lineup:

Discovery Isle - Turtles: Drop in any time from 1 to 3 p.m. July 5 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville to learn turtle facts at this free event.

Fun and Food Trucks: Attend the second of three summer food truck programs in the preserves from 5 to 8 p.m. July 7 at Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access in Shorewood. Grumpy Gaucho, Life’s a Slice and Crave Belly will be featured during the event and Flight Deck will serve ice-cold margaritas. Family-friendly activities will also be available and music will be provided by Michael C. Hayes during this free event.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: See a dazzling display of herons, egrets, cormorants and bald eagles from 8 a.m. to noon July 8 at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield. The preserve has controlled access during nesting season to minimize disturbances to nesting birds, so the only way to view these creatures at this time of year is to attend this free viewing program. Bring your own binoculars or spotting scope to this event, which is recommended for residents aged 7 years and older.

Volunteer Morning: Get some fresh air and exercise while helping to make a difference in the community by volunteering from 8 to 11 a.m. July 8 at Sugar Creek Preserve in Joliet. Activities will include invasive weed control. Space is limited and registration is required. To get started, complete a waiver online. For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or volunteerservices@fpdwc.org.