Tina Turner tribute coming to Rialto in Joliet

A tribute to the late Tina Turner will come to the Rialto Square Theatre in December.

The Joliet theater on Tuesday announced that it has scheduled the show “One Night of Tina” for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Tina Turner, whose talent and energy in a musical in a career that began in the late 1950s gained her the moniker of “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” died May 24.

“One Night of Tina” will provide the audience with an appreciation of Turner’s impact on music along with an opportunity to enjoy her greatest hits, the Rialto said in a news release.

The Joliet show will be “a celebration of the unparalleled career and enduring legacy of a true musical legend,” according to the release. “Tina Turner’s contributions to the world of music made an indelible impact, breaking barriers, and inspiring countless artists to this day. Her electrifying performances and empowering presence continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Rialto Square Theatre is on Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Tina Turner hits performed in the show include “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Simply the Best.”

“This tribute show captures the essence of the Queen of Rock and Roll, taking spectators on a journey through her remarkable life and showcasing her chart-topping hits that have defined generations,” according to the release.

“One Night of Tina” has been performed on tours through Europe and in Brazil, according to the release.

Ticket prices for the Rialto show are $64.50, $49.50, $37.50 and $27.50.

Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com. More information about the show is available at www.rialtosquare.com.