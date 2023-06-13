Police: Joliet woman chased after man, threw drill at him

A Joliet woman was arrested after she was accused of chasing after a man at Riverwalk Homes and throwing a drill at him, police said.

Jowanna Gaddis, 32, was arrested on Sunday on charges of assault, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property.

Gaddis was the acquaintance of a tenant at Riverwalk Homes, 358 N. Broadway St., according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

She had arrived at the tenant’s apartment and kicked and damaged a door before forcing her way inside, English said. She then damaged several plates and glasses inside the apartment, he said.

Gaddis approached a woman and Eric Sims, 52, of Joliet, in an erratic manner and claimed she had been stabbed, although there was no evidence she was stabbed, English said.

“Sims left the apartment, at which time Gaddis chased after him and threw a drill at him, but it did not strike him,” English said.

Officers checked the area for Gaddis but did not find her, English said.

A short time later, officers were called back to the same apartment following a report that Gaddis had returned, he said.

“Officers determined that Gaddis had again forced her way into the apartment,” English said.

Officers believe that Sims had “punched Gaddis in the mouth,” causing a minor injury, he said.

Gaddis and Sims were arrested. Sims was released from police custody on his own recognizance following his arrest on probable cause of battery.

Meanwhile, Gaddis was booked into the Will County jail. She was released Sunday after posting 10% of her $5,000 bond, jail records show.

Officers found no evidence that anyone had been stabbed during the incident, English said.