Joliet will have a second Salsa Fest in 2024

The first Salsa Fest in Joliet went well enough that it ran a half-hour longer than scheduled as dancers kept dancing.

An estimated 1,500 to 2,000 people attended the debut event, which featured local restaurants giving salsa samples, food trucks with a variety of menu items, and salsa music and dancing that went into the night.

“For a first one, we were very happy with it,” Priscilla Cordero, executive director of the Joliet City Center Partnership, which organized Salsa Fest, said Monday.

The enthusiasm of the attendees was one reason the City Center Partnership plans to bring the event back in 2024.

“The event was supposed to end at 10, but no one was leaving the dance floor,” said Cordero, who said event organizers were a little bit worried at that point but it worked out. “The band played for an extra half hour and didn’t charge us.”

The Latin Satin Soul Band proved to be very popular, Cordero said.

She said more food vendors may come in 2024 now that Salsa Fest has shown it can attract people to downtown Joliet. The event will be held again and probably close to the same date following the New Orleans North festival, Cordero said.

“It most likely will be in June – probably the second weekend,” she said.