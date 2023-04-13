Romeoville named Tree City USA for third straight year

Romeoville has been named Tree City USA for the third consecutive year and awarded a Tree City Growth Award by the Arbor Day Foundation.

These awards are granted to communities that take an active participation in ensuring effective urban forest management through a variety of tasks and goals laid out by the foundation. There are 19,500 incorporated communities in the U.S., and 3,600 are Tree Cities. Of those communities, only 467 are growth award winners, according to a news release from the village.

The village takes an active role in conservation and the promotion of green activities. Residents can volunteer their time a few hours each month to help clean up and maintain O’Hara Woods via a partnership with the Conservation Foundation.

A conservation and sustainability committee recently was created to help generate ideas and recommendations on the development and implementation of conservation measures and sustainable practices.

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, residents can come to village hall and pick up a hand shovel and flower seeds at no cost thanks to Blain’s Farm & Fleet, while supplies last.

On Arbor Day, April 28, the village will be planting a tree at R.C. Hill Elementary with the winner of this year’s Clean Up Week coloring contest.

If residents would like to get involved in making their neighborhoods a bit greener, they can explore the Parkway Tree Replacement Program at romeoville.org.