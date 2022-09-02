Interactive Route 66 sign installed at Romeoville Athletic and Event Center

In preparation of the 100th anniversary of Route 66, the Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau use grant money from the state to buy and distribute 12 Route 66 monument signs among communities along the historic road.

One of these interactive signs has been placed outside the Romeoville Athletic and Event Center at 55 Phelps Ave. in Romeoville. The village of Romeoville said it hopes the sign will show up in plenty of social media feeds and serve as a reminder of its special place along the Mother Road, according to a news release.