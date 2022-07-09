District 365U receives donation to enhance STEM programs

Romeoville Mobil owner Mohammed Qurashi presented a $500 donation to Valley View Community School District 365U for the 11th straight year to enhance the district’s science, technology, engineering and math programs.
Romeoville High School is the 2022 beneficiary of ExxonMobil’s generosity and Qurashi’s dedication to supporting his community.
He is the owner of the Romeoville Mobil station, located at 135th St. and Route 53. Romeoville High School will use the money to help supplement its STEM programs and activities.