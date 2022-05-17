First Bank of Manhattan adds two new board members

First Bank of Manhattan has announced the election of two new members two its Board of Directors — Linda L. Barr and David S. Zang.

“To replace two valued board members, one of whom retired and another who passed away, we immediately thought of Linda and Dave,” First Bank of Manhattan President Jack Kramer said. “We are confident that their valuable perspectives will benefit the bank for years to come.”

First Bank of Manhattan board member Linda L. Barr (William Aspen)

Linda L. Barr grew up on a family farm in Manhattan and attended Peotone High School. She recently retired after a several-decades career as an executive administrator with a multinational healthcare company. Barr has resided in the Chicago area for most of her life and currently lives in Homer Glen. Linda’s father, Burton Barr, retired from the board in December after 37 years of service.

First Bank of Manhattan board member David Zang (Provided by Tower Marketing)

David S. Zang is a resident of New Lenox. He is the current executive vice president of First Bank of Manhattan with overall responsibility for the bank’s lending function since joining the bank in 2005. Before joining FBM, he spent 17 years with NLSB in New Lenox.