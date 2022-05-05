Romeoville’s Lewis University to honor more than 1,000 graduates

Lewis University in Romeoville will celebrate its May commencement ceremonies this week when more than 1,000 students will receive their degrees.

The ceremonies on Friday and Saturday will honor Lewis’ students from its College of Aviation, Science and Technology, College of Business, College of Humanities, Fine Arts and Communications, and School of Graduate, Professional and Continuing Education, according to a news release.

Screenwriter, actress, producer and director Kay Cannon, B.A. ‘96, M.A. ‘99, will receive an honorary doctorate and address the graduates.

Also during the ceremony, Juan Pablo Chavira will be recognized with the Father Aquinas Colgan Award for his work while earning a bachelor’s degree in physics.

Loralei Elizabeth Summers will offer the Lasallian Address, sharing insights on the university’s mission of knowledge and association. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Tickets are limited for the in-person events.

The university is recommending face coverings be worn. All guests are expected to complete the online visitor health screening at lewisu.edu/covid-19 before arriving on campus.

Lewis University offers undergraduate and graduate programs for about 6,200 students.