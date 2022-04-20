After multiple failures, White Oak Library District again asks voters for tax increase

The White Oak Library District is again asking its residents to approve a tax increase in the June 28 election in order to expand its operating hours and services.

About 80,000 residents from Crest Hill, Lockport and Romeoville live in the district, which has unsuccessfully asked for a tax increase in six elections since 2016, according to Director Scott Pointon.

“The hope is that people understand we haven’t passed this thing,” Pointon said, “which I worry people suspect.”

He pointed out the margin has improved in the district’s favor since 2016 when only 39% voted for the increase. In the most recent election when the referendum was on the ballot in 2019, 48.7% of voters were for the increase, a margin of just 140 votes out of more than 5,700 cast.

The district said its existing property tax rate of 18 cents per $100 of assessed value is the same as it was in 1929 when the tax was first established.

The referendum asks voters to approve an increase to 19.35 cents per $100 of assessed value.

If approved, the measure would mean the average homeowner in the district would pay about $15 more per year, though the actual amount depends on the individual property’s value. The district has a calculator on its website, whiteoaklibrary.org, for residents to see exactly how much an increase they would experience.

With the additional funding, district officials said they want to open the three libraries for 11 more hours each week.

The facilities currently open at 10 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays, which Pointon said can be inconvenient for young families who would like to bring their small children to story time.

Pointon used the Romeoville branch, which is located just down the road to R.C. Hill Elementary School, as an example. He said families may want to drop off one child before going down the street to visit the library with a younger sibling, “but we don’t open for another hour and 15 minutes,” Pointon said.

He added a generation of local children are missing out on story time in the district, as neighboring libraries tend to open at 9 a.m.

Pointon said the limited hours stem from when the district took over the Romeoville library from the Fountaindale Public Library District in 2008. He said the district was operating three libraries without an increase in resources so it had to reduce operating hours at all facilities.

The budget restriction also limits operating hours during the evening, when Pointon said many patrons and organizations like to use space for meetings or studying.

Pointon said the limited hours are “having a negative impact on what we can do.”

The district also wants to expand outreach services for seniors. Pointon said the district is unique in that about one in four residents are older adults.

Around the early 2000s, multiple senior living communities were built in the district. So Pointon said the district needs more resources in order to adequately serve that population.

The library has been running an outreach program for seniors for about a decade which delivers products directly to their homes. Pointon said only a small fraction of the local population takes advantage, but the district doesn’t have enough funds to expand its offerings.

The district also wants to offer patrons more virtual books and other products, which Pointon said became especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the district is limited in what online products patrons can check out through the programs it uses because of cost constraints.

Kelly Schneider, a White Oak Library Board trustee, said she has spoken to residents about the importance of the referendum as part of a separate committee advocating for its passage. She said once she explains to potential voters the district’s financial situation, most seem inclined to support the tax increase.

“It’s just something that needs to happen,” she said.

Schneider said many residents she’s spoken to are supportive of the library offering more services. She said it’s merely the lack of funding keeping the district from offering more.

Pointon added that libraries in general, and the White Oak Library District specifically, are good at stretching each dollar it has to operate. He said for every dollar the district receives in tax revenue, it’s sending out close to $6 back into the community through its free services.

“We want to get these services out there,” Schneider said. “It’s a small ask for an even bigger return.”