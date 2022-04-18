Vote for Elwood School District 203 in PepsiCo recycling contest

Elwood Community Consolidated School District 203 was selected as a finalist in the 2022 PepsiCo Recycle Rally contest.

Competing schools submit their designs to win a $3,000 prize, according to the district. The winner is decided by a public vote on the PepsiCo Recycling Facebook page.

Elwood CCSD’s theme was “Bee the Change the World Needs.”

“We know that your readers will want to support Elwood CCSD 203 with their votes,” District 203 teacher Theresa Rompala said in an email.

The PepsiCo Recycle Rally contest judges select the finalists based on their submission’s visual appeal, effective communication, relevance and applicability of their bin, door or bulletin board designs.

Voting is open from noon Monday through 7 p.m. Friday, which is Earth Day.

The submission photos will be ranked based on the public reactions (likes and loves) on the page.

Those wanting to support Elwood District 203 can visit the PepsiCo Recycle Rally Contest dashboard page at pepsicorecycling.com for information and to vote.