Will County Democratic lawmakers praise fiscal measures in state budget

Democratic state lawmakers representing parts of Will County praised the passage of the fiscal 2023 budget and a tax relief plan over the weekend.

Republicans largely opposed the budget and again bemoaned the process of having to read through and approve thousands of pages of the legislation over a few days last week.

The $46.5 billion state budget will fund state government beginning July 1, if it’s signed by Gov. JB Pritzker.

It includes about $1.8 billion in tax relief, including the suspension of a state grocery tax for one year, a freeze on the state’s motor fuel tax for six months and a doubling of a property tax rebate, according to a news release from Pritzker’s office.

“As families prepare to send their children back to school this fall, more than 95% of taxpayers will receive a one-time tax refund,” state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, said in a statement. “This will give parents relief knowing they’ll be receiving a check to help them with the associated costs.”

The plan would provide $50 checks to individuals and $100 checks per child to parents below certain income thresholds.

Cappel also praised the tax credit of up to $500 to teachers for supplies they buy for their classroom.

“As a former educator, and more importantly, a mother, I know how quickly school supplies can add up, especially for families with multiple children,” Loughran Cappel said. “The sales tax pause on school supplies will benefit both teachers and families as they purchase the items needed to best set children up for success.”

The bill also would contribute $1 billion to the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund. The bill includes $200 million in additional pension payments over what is required, which will save the state more than $1.8 billion, according to Pritzker’s office.

“The pandemic has demonstrated the necessity of a Rainy Day Fund, and the state has beefed up considerably under this budget,” said state Sen. John Connor, D-Lockport, in a statement. “Taxpayers are also being saved billions of dollars through additional pension payments made in this budget.”

Republicans largely voted against the budget, but did support many of the tax relief measures. Democrats hold significant majorities in both the state House and Senate so they were able to pass the budget themselves.

GOP lawmakers have also long criticized Democratic tactics, including introducing bills and passing them late into the night or early morning.

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, posted a photo of her on Facebook early Saturday morning standing next to what she said was the printout of almost 3,500 pages of the state budget.

State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, also took to social media to criticize Democrats for the budget process.

“What a joke,” he wrote in a tweet last week. “Sitting around for hours with no information on what the majority party is planning. Hearing they may drop a budget for us to vote on late tonight with no time to review.”

The budget awaits Pritzker’s signature to be enacted.