Illinois legislature OKs Mokena representative’s bill to increase number of organ donors

The Illinois General Assembly passed state Rep. Tim Ozinga’s bill aimed at getting more residents to sign up to be a organ donors.

The bill passed both chambers of the state Legislature, according to a news release.

“This idea was brought to me by a dedicated father and great advocate of organ donations in my community,” Ozinga said in a statement. “I am proud to have introduced the legislation on behalf of him as a way to honor his late daughter, Maddie ‘Maddog.’ ”

The bill offers online Illinois Department of Natural Resources hunting license buyers the opportunity to be redirected to the website for the First Person Consent Registry for organ and tissue donors maintained by the Secretary of State.

Ozinga also noted the bipartisan support for his legislation and was “glad this effort can be viewed beyond the usual lens of partisan politics.” He also lauded Democratic Sen. Christopher Belt of Collinsville for co-sponsoring the bill.

While the state has a participation rate of 65% of eligible individuals registering as donors, hundreds of residents still die each year waiting for an organ transplant, according to Ozinga’s office.

The bill passed the Senate unanimously and heads to Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature.