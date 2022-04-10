Arbor Day Foundation again recognizes Romeoville

The Arbor Day Foundation recognized the village of Romeoville as a Tree City USA for the second year in a row.

The village was one of 3,600 communities in the country to earn the Tree City USA Growth award for its commitment to effective urban forest management, according to a news release from the village.

“We recognize the importance of trees in our community and the benefits they provide,” Mayor John Noak said in a statement. “We are grateful to be honored twice by the Arbor Day Foundation for our continuing commitment to urban forestry and pledge to continue making Romeoville even more of a tree friendly village.”

To be named a Tree City USA recipient, the village must meet four criteria: maintain a tree board or department, have a community tree ordinance, meet spending requirements on urban forestry and celebrate Arbor Day.

To receive the award, multiple tasks must be completed, ranging from the funding of forestry projects to hiring experts, inventory management, maintenance and public education.

If residents would like to get involved in making their neighborhoods greener, they can explore the Parkway Tree Replacement Program at romeoville.org. The program assists residents who wish to have trees planted in the parkway in front of their homes where trees do not exist or are in poor condition.