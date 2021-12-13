Manhattan expects decrease in property tax rate

The village of Manhattan said it expects its portion of residents’ property tax bills to decrease after the Village Board approved its annual tax levy last Tuesday.

The village’s portion of residents’ property tax bill is about 10%, according to a news release.

Village Administrator Kevin Sing said the village needs to collect taxes from residents who moved into the community in the past year, then collect the required amount for police officers’ pension contribution. The final portion is to increase the amount collected by the rate of inflation.

After that, the village expects its portion to slightly decrease.

“We all work hard in the village to keep our books balanced and provide the most services we can for our residents,” Mayor Mike Adrieansen said in a statement. “This levy should produce some savings for our residents.”

For example, a home valued at $200,000 would see an estimated $4 decrease a year.

Manhattan had about 9,500 residents as of the end of 2020, according to the release.