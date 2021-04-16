Hastings backs bill to make ‘significant changes’ to FOID card procurement process

State Sen. Michael Hastings is backing legislation which supporters argue will modernize the process for obtaining and renewing a Firearms Owner Identification FOID card.

Hastings, D-Tinley Park, joined other state legislators in supporting the bill, S.B. 1165, which they described as an initiative of the Illinois State Police to “make significant changes” to the process, according to a news release.

“We are undertaking this initiative because of the belief that responsible gun owners should not be penalized due to those who have taken advantage of the existing system,” Hastings said in the release. “By bringing this system into the 21st Century, we can remove burdens from law-abiding gun owners and give law enforcement the ability to hold bad actors accountable.”

The bill includes provisions to create a portal to help law enforcement identify individuals whose FOID cards have been revoked. It would also allow for the automatic renewal of FOID cards for people who have valid concealed carry licenses or have voluntarily submitted fingerprints in situations where the ISP does not find the licensee ineligible.

Another provision would permit the use of electronic FOID cards and concealed carry licenses which can be displayed on a mobile phone or electronic device.

The bill would also establish a review board to respond to revocations and denials quickly.

The legislation was assigned to the Senate Executive Committee and could be heard in the following weeks, according to the news release.