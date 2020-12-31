Elwood mayor files to run in 2021 election

Elwood Mayor Doug Jenco filed a petition to appear on the ballot next April for a full term in office.

Jenco was appointed to the role in 2018 after the previous mayor, Todd Matichak abruptly resigned less than a year into his term in December of 2017. Matichak said at the time he was stepping down for “personal reasons.”

Jenco said he “kind of got thrown into the fire” when he became mayor and added he wanted to continue in the position.

His tenure has most notably been marked by the controversial NorthPoint Development project which many residents objected to. When the proposed industrial park was before the Elwood Village Board, Jenco effectively turned down the developer citing a lack of support among board members.

“We weathered that storm pretty well,” he said. “The residents out here didn’t want that and I worked for the residents.”

Even though the Joliet City Council approved an annexation plan this month for the project, it still faces legal challenges.

While Jenco said he’s “not going to tell Joliet how to run their city,” he still insists Elwood doesn’t want NorthPoint building a bridge on its roads.

He added he also wants to work toward a new stoplight on Route 53 at Mississippi Avenue, new parks in the village and improvements to the entrance of Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Other incumbent candidates filed to run for three seats on the Elwood Village Board including Ron Schmidt, Jodie Bertucci and Kendy Elberson.

The consolidated municipal election is scheduled for April 6.