Will County seminar to help small business owners with government bid process

Joliet Junior College City Center Campus, 235 N Chicago St. in Joliet, will be the site for the Bidding and Procurement Seminar for Small Business Owners on March 6. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Small business owners are invited to learn about state, county, and municipal bidding opportunities at an upcoming free seminar in Joliet.

The seminar will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Joliet Junior College’s City Center Campus, 235 N. Chicago St.

The Bidding and Procurement Seminar for Small Business Owners is a collaboration between the Joliet Junior College Entrepreneur and Business Center, the Will County Center for Economic Development, the Will County Executive Office, and the state of Illinois.

Doug Pryor, President and CEO of the Will County Center for Economic Development, speaks at the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry January Member Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 31st, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

“Knowing about local contracting opportunities and programs available to support small business owners throughout the process can make a significant difference in growing a business,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release announcing the event.

The goal of the seminar is to increase awareness of bidding opportunities for government contracts from local small businesses.

The seminar will feature experts on purchasing and procurement at the state, county, and local level, according to the release.

“The JJC EBC recognized the need to provide business owners with a pathway to understanding the bidding process for government jobs,” said EBC Manager Brian Kincaid. “Growing a small business requires owners to approach growth from every possible angle, and some of their best opportunities are ones they don’t know about.”

The State of Illinois Central Management Service will talk about the state buying plan, how to apply for state bids, and bidding on private sector projects, according to the release.

The State of Illinois Commission on Equity and Inclusion will present on the benefits of the Illinois Business Enterprise Program, which is managed by the state and “works to empower businesses owned by minorities, women, and persons with disabilities with opportunities to bid for government contracts,” according to the release.

The seminar will provide an overview of the program, including vendor eligibility requirements, benefits of certification, and the process to apply and become certified, according to the release.

A panel discussion will also be held on local contracting opportunities, featuring representatives from Joliet Junior College, Will County and Plainfield School District 202.

The Will County Center for Economic Development “is proud to collaborate with our partners to support our small business community, providing valuable information and resources in a collaborative setting where in-depth discussions can lead to tangible, real-world results for entrepreneurs,” Will County CED President and CEO Doug Pryor said in the release.

Business owners must register in advance for the program and are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist for future events once registration is closed. Registration can be completed by visiting www.jjc.edu/BEP-Seminar.