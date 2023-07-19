City reviews tinted car windows ordinance and towing action

Joliet appears ready to enact an ordinance that would allow police to tow vehicles cited for illegally tinted windows but not without some warning to the offending motorist.

The City Council on Tuesday sent a proposed ordinance back to committee for revision after two council members said it was too harsh.

The proposed ordinance on the council agenda would have made it possible for police to have vehicles with windows tinted to a degree that went beyond legal limits to be towed at the police officer’s discretion.

After two council members questioned whether the ordinance went too far, council member Joe Clement, a former Joliet police officer, suggested it be revised so first-time offenders would have an opportunity to comply with the law.

But Clement said it is a serious problem when car windows are tinted so deeply that those outside the vehicle cannot see inside.

“As a former police officer, I experienced this,” Clement said. “It is dangerous for a police officer.”

Clement said the proposed ordinance is “for the habitual motorist that drives around Joliet with windows tinted in the front and on the side. The officer cannot see inside.”

Council member Cesar Guerrero had questioned the ordinance, saying towing the vehicle “might be a bit excessive” and noting the hardships that can be created when someone loses access to transportation.

“It can cause a whole series of bad events to happen for something that could be avoided,” Guerrero said. “I feel towing vehicles for tinted windows is a bit heavy-handed.”

He later, however, expressed appreciation for the compromise proposed by Clement.

Council member Suzanna Ibarra also objected to the proposed ordinance and called it “harsh.”

Police Chief William Evans agreed to help with an alternative proposal. He emphasized that the proposed ordinance was not aimed at typical tinted car windows.

“Keep in mind it is not tinted; it is excessive tinted that is the violation,” Evans said.

Council member Jan Quillman, chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee, said the committee will take up the matter at its next meeting in August.