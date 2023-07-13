Plan to blast at Joliet quarry halted

The owner of an East Side quarry has at least temporarily stopped its plan to begin blasting.
A proposal to allow blasting at the quarry in the area of Richards Street and Sandall Place was pulled from next week’s Joliet City Council agenda, an indication that VM Land may have given up the plan that faced community opposition.
“They have not indicated whether they would try it again, but they would have to start from square one,” said District 5 Councilwoman Suzanna Ibarra, who represents the area where the quarry is located.
The proposal, which would have required a change in the annexation agreement that put the quarry inside Joliet city limits, had already been tabled four times since Dec. 6 by the City Council, typically at the request of VM land.
It last had been tabled to the council meeting on Tuesday. But the city announced Thursday that the blasting proposal has been withdrawn from the agenda.
Withdrawing the proposal from the agenda is a bigger step, city Planning Director Jim Torri said.
“They would have to start entirely over with this if they chose to,” Torri said.
The quarry provides stone for PT Ferro, a major contractor that is located in Joliet and and handles a large share of the city’s road construction business.
But the blasting plan faced opposition from community activists, who have been trying to slow down the pace of industrial development in the southeast section of the city. Residents living in the vicinity of the quarry became increasingly concerned as questions were raised about the impact of blasting.
A second meeting with neighbors to explain the quarry plan drew an estimated 125 people on June 27.
“This is a win for the residents of District 5, especially in that area in the south and southeast side that did not want it,” Ibarra said.
This is a developing story. Check for updates.