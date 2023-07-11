Noise walls planned for Joliet sections of I-80

The city of Joliet and the state are planning noise abatement walls in several areas along Interstate 80.

The walls, designed to reduce the amount of noise coming off the interstate into adjacent residential and business areas, are part of the plans for I-80 improvements, Public Works Director Greg Ruddy told the Joliet City Council Public Service Committee last week.

The committee signed off on a city-state agreement, which shares certain maintenance costs and will go to the full City Council for final approval.

The areas where the walls would be built include:

• Along eastbound lanes east of Midland Avenue for 1,125 feet.

• Along westbound lanes east of Larkin Avenue for 1,100 feet.

• Four areas east of Houbolt Road where a new interchange is under construction.

• Along eastbound lanes east of Rock Run Creek for 1,200 feet.

Ruddy said the walls will be built to reduce noise for residential developments along I-80 and hotels at the Houbolt Road interchange.

The state will be responsible for major maintenance of the walls, Ruddy said. The city will have minor costs related to graffiti removal and clearing vegetation along the walls, he said.

The nose reduction walls are being planned as a $1.2 billion I-80 improvement project is underway along a 16-mile stretch of the highway running from Minooka to New Lenox.