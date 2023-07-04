Joliet closes section of Spencer Road next week

A section of Spencer Road will be closed July 10, and will stay closed into September as it is rebuilt, the city of Joliet announced Monday.

The work will be done on Spencer between Cherry Hill and Gougar roads. The estimated completion date is Sept. 15.

The road reconstruction will be done by Northern Illinois Builders to meet city requirements for a western expansion of its Cherry Hill Business Park, which crosses into Joliet and New Lenox.

The rebuilt section of Spencer Road in Joliet will be widened and include curbs, gutters and storm sewers, Joliet Public Works Director Greg Ruddy said.

The city said in its news release that detours will be posted, but motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. For information, call the Public Works Department at 815-724-4200.