Another Joliet city manager controversy may be brewing

Joliet will use a search firm that once recruited interim City Manager Rod Tonelli to find someone to fill the job on a permanent basis.

Tonelli informed the City Council that he expects to seek the job at a special meeting held Thursday to vote on an agreement with the executive search firm Korn Ferry to recruit the city’s next city manager.

“We sat here and said that he was not qualified under the ordinance – that it was only going to be interim. Now it’s changing? — Joliet City Councilman Larry Hug

Joliet has had two permanent city managers and four interim city managers since 2018 amid City Council disputes that have arisen over who should be in the job and even how it should be filled.

That dispute rekindled Thursday over the use of Korn Ferry, a global executive recruitment firm, to find a city manager and Tonelli’s interest in filling the job himself.

Tonelli’s interest reverses what was presented to the council when he was hired as interim city manager, Councilman Larry Hug said.

“We sat here and said that he was not qualified under the ordinance – that it was only going to be interim. Now it’s changing?” Hug said.

Joliet Councilman Larry Hug (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Hug said in a meeting this week Tonelli advocated using Korn Ferry and said he had once been recruited by the firm. But Tonelli did not mention he planned to seek the city manager job, Hug said.

Hug later said it was his understanding from both Tonelli and Mayor Terry D’Arcy that Tonelli was coming in as an interim city manager only and would not seek the job on a permanent basis.

D’Arcy on Friday said Tonelli will review the city ordinance listing qualifications for city manager to determine if he can serve in the job on a permanent basis.

“There was an inference that Rod would not meet the qualifications based on the ordinance for city manager,” D’Arcy said. “Rod is going to look at that ordinance and see if he checks the boxes.”

Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy seen at a candidates forum in February. (Vincent D. Johnson/Vincent D. Johnson - for Shaw Me)

Tonelli said Friday he did not tell the council that he would not seek the job.

A move to table a vote on hiring Korn Ferry for the search was narrowly defeated in a 5-4 vote.

The council then voted 7-2 to hire Korn Ferry with Hug and Jan Quillman being the no votes.

“We have been through this too many times, and I know nothing about this company,” Quillman said of Korn Ferry. “We have to get it right this time.”

Korn Ferry may not be commonly known in the recruitment business for municipal jobs. But it is a global executive search firm with a division that specializes in government jobs.

Tonelli on Friday said he had been recruited by Korn Ferry for a private sector job, but now with Korn Ferry, sometime within the last five years.

Tonelli, who is a certified planner, was president and owner of Reuttiger, Tonelli and Associates, a civil engineering firm in Shorewood, before he sold the business in April. He has done previous work in planning and economic development for area municipalities on a contractual basis.

Human Resources Director Kathy Franson suggested using Korn Ferry for recruitment would be a step up for Joliet.

“I think we deserve a company like this that has the ability to perform a more focused search and knows what it is that we want and really looks for that person instead of just kind of collectively drawing in a lot of resumes and applications and giving them to us and saying here you go,” Franson said.

Franson said Tonelli was not involved in her decision to recommend Korn Ferry for the search. Franson said she learned of Tonelli’s past recruitment by Korn Ferry this week when Tonelli mentioned it in a phone meeting with Hug to discuss the merits of the firm.