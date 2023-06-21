Roadwork in progress in Joliet, and more lies ahead

Roadwork is underway or on the way around the city, holding the promise of better streets in the future while creating a variety of obstacles to drivers this summer.

The newest obstacle for Joliet drivers is the closing of Wheeler Avenue at Interstate 80, where the bridge is being replaced.

Crews continue to work on the widening of Houbolt Road and construction of a new interchange at Interstate 80.

Meanwhile, numerous Joliet streets will be rebuilt, resurfaced or dug up for road improvement and water main replacement projects.

We typically reconstruct about five streets a year. Hopefully, we won’t have to go back to those for many years.” — Joe Nordman, deputy director of operations for the Joliet Public Works Department

The assorted projects reflect major initiatives by both the city of Joliet and state of Illinois.

The $5.7 million Wheeler Avenue bridge replacement is one piece of the $1.2 billion I-80 improvement project extending 16 miles from U.S. 30 in New Lenox to Ridge Road in Minooka. Construction on the Wheeler Ave. bridge segment is scheduled to continue through November, keeping the segment of the street between Woods and Park avenues closed for that period.

The Houbolt Road interchange project is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Crews continue to work on Houbolt Road near the Interstate 80 interchange on Tuesday in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The diverging diamond interchange and Houbolt Road widening is a city-state partnership project that will complete the creation of a new truck corridor to the CenterPoint Intermodal Center on the other side of the Des Plaines River. The bridge over the river, built by a private joint venture group, was completed in April.

Motorists around Joliet, meanwhile, will encounter several streets torn up for reconstruction and others for water main replacements.

“We typically reconstruct about five streets a year,” said Joe Nordman, deputy director of operations for the Joliet Public Works Department. “Hopefully, we won’t have to go back to those for many years.”

Targeted for reconstruction this year are: Walsh Avenue, between Douglas and Taylor streets; Stone Street, between Hickory and Center Streets; DeKalb Street, between Pleasant and Center streets; Dora Avenue, between Woodruff Road and Garvin Street; and Helen Avenue, between Charity Avenue and Mills Road.

The city this year also will put the final resurfacing touches on five streets rebuilt in 2022: Broadway Street, between Jefferson and Marion streets; Cora Street, between Frank Avenue and Russell Street; Stone Street, between Broadway and Hickory streets; Wallace Street, between Pleasant and Center streets; and Washington Street, between York and Eastern avenues.

Construction barrels sit along Ingalls Avenue in Joliet after crews finished work on Tuesday. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Nordman said the city from now on plans to do resurfacing at the time streets are rebuilt.

“We’ve been in the habit of letting them sit awhile and resurfacing them later,” he said.

More city streets, meanwhile, are being torn up for a program to replace all water mains built before 1970.

Joliet plans to spend $52 million on water main replacement this year in 11 different areas of the city.

The project this year is hitting major corridor areas, including Plainfield Road, Collins Street and Black Road. It also will include a section of downtown, parts of the St. Pat’s Neighborhood and Kerwin Terrace.