Joliet library holds book sale

The Friends of the Joliet Public Library will host a special Summertime Pop Up Sale on Saturday.

The sale will feature books, music, movies, audiobooks, computer games and puzzles at the Ottawa Street Branch, 150 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

The sale will first be open 9 to 10 a.m. for members of the Friends of the Joliet Public Library. It will then open from to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the public.

From 3 to 4 p.m., library patrons will be invited to fill up a provided bag with books for a total charge of $3, according to a news release from the library.

“Proceeds from the sale will help fund literacy programs and other beneficial events at the Joliet Public Library,” the library said in a news release.

Friends of the Joliet Public Library hold book sales two to three times a year at both the Ottawa Street and Black Road branches, according to the release.

More information about the book sale Friends of the Joliet Public Library is available at http://jolietlibrary.org/friends-library. Or, call 815-846-3124.