Joliet will vote on residential zoning for NorthPoint

The Joliet City Council will vote on an unusual residential zoning for 55 acres of NorthPoint Development property.

NorthPoint is developing the Third Coast Intermodal Hub, a warehouse development of more than 2,000 acres stretching from Joliet to Elwood.

The City Council in April approved a 55-acre annexation that NorthPoint needs to connect land to Joliet and move ahead with a major portion of the project east of Route 53. The land is located at 18651 W. Manhattan Road.

NorthPoint did not request a rezoning of the land, which was classified for agriculture under Will County zoning, when it was annexed into Joliet. That left it up to the city to set zoning, according to state law.

The proposed residential zoning will go to the council for a vote Tuesday.

City Planner James Torri in an email said the land is being proposed for residential zoning because that is the closest classification the city has to agricultural zoning. Under the city’s R-1 residential zoning, the 55 acres could continue to be used for agriculture or be developed for single-family residential, Torri said.

An attorney for NorthPoint could not be reached Friday to comment on the developer’s plans for the 55 acres.

Deputy City Attorney Chris Regis said NorthPoint would have to seek rezoning to use the 55 acres for warehouse development. “If it’s zoned for residential, then it’s got to be residential. If they want it to be something else, they have to go through zoning again.”

According to a city staff report, there are no development plans for the 55 acres on Manhattan Road. But the annexation provided NorthPoint with the contiguity to Joliet needed to develop land beyond the 55 acres.

Opponents of the NorthPoint project objected to the annexation in April, saying NorthPoint was going beyond a December 2021 agreement with the city that laid out annexation plans for the Third Coast Intermodal Hub because it has been unable to get another parcel needed for contiguity.

They also objected to the 55-acre annexation going to a vote shortly before a change in the City Council. By seeking annexation without rezoning, NorthPoint avoided a lengthier process that would have required the proposal to go to the Plan Commission for a public hearing.

The annexation was approved in a 5-4 vote when former Mayor Bob O’Dekirk broke a tie in favor of NorthPoint. Current Mayor Terry D’Arcy and two new council members took office two weeks later.