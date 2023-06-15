Will County hosts low-cost vaccine clinic for pets

Dog and cat owners can get vaccines at a discount at a clinic Saturday.

The low-cost pet vaccine clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Will County Animal Control offices, located at 22452 Cherry Hill Road, Joliet.

The event is by appointment only for Will County residents, according to a news release from Will County.

To schedule appointments, call the SNIP Society at 815-630-4411 or 347-920-9189. For Spanish-speaking assistance, call 815-740-4681.

The clinic is hosted by Will County Animal Control and the Joliet-based SNIP Society.

Free microchipping for dogs and cats also will be provided.

“Only vaccinations and microchipping will take place at this event,” according to the release. “Sick animals and those with other illnesses will not be treated during the event.”

All appointments require an annual exam, which costs $28, according to the release.

The following services will be offered for dogs and cats:• Free microchipping

• Deworming For $20.

• $22 each for rabies, distemper, lepto, bordetella and FVRCP.

• $35 each for heartworm tests, Flu VX nd Lyme VX.

• $40 for rabies.