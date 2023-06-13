Joliet gets look at NorthPoint barrier design

The city of Joliet is working with NorthPoint on the design for barriers aimed at keeping semitrailers from getting out of the future industrial park and onto Route 53.

The obstacles are part of the closed-loop concept that was a major selling point for the Third Coast Intermodal Hub warehouse development that could comprise 2,300 acres stretching from Joliet to Elwood.

NorthPoint representatives pointed to barriers as one measure the developer would use to create a closed-loop that would keep trucks off of local highway amid criticism that trucks would spill onto Route 53 and local roads once the project is built.

Public Works Director Greg Ruddy presented the plans for the barriers last week to the City Council Land Use and Legislative Committee.

“We have gone through several iterations with NorthPoint on this,” Ruddy told the committee.

One talking point was how to create a barrier that would deter trucks without creating havoc if it was struck. The barriers would be placed on roads open to passenger vehicles,

“There were concerns if the truck hit it and it went down, it could fall on another vehicle and cause damage,” Ruddy said.

The proposed barrier is a suspended beam strong enough to damage a truck that hit it but flexible enough to give way so as not to crash down when struck.

The area in front of the barrier also would be equipped with sensors that would set off flashing lights warning “no truck access” when heavy vehicles approach. A turnaround area would allow trucks to reverse course.

The first barriers would be installed on an access road at an area now under development along the west side of Route 53 and south of Millsdale Road. Others would be installed at other access points to Route 53 as the project is developed, Ruddy said.

Committee Chairman Jan Quillman asked if the city’s police and fire departments were consulted on the plan.

Ruddy said they were.

He noted that the plan includes gates that could be opened for fire trucks and farm equipment that may need access to the roads but would be blocked by the barriers.

The concept of the closed loop is to keep trucks off of local roads and highways when moving between NorthPoint warehouses and the intermodal yards in Joliet and Elwood. Trucks would be directed to the Arsenal Road route to Interstate 55 and Houbolt Road bridge route to Interstate 80 when leaving the area.