Will County Democrats establish new Latinx Caucus

The Will County Democratic Central Committee announced the formation of a new group aiming to engage Latino voters and get more Latinos elected to pubic office.

The Will County Democratic Latinx Caucus seeks to “ensure fair representations of Latinx interests” and “educate others on policy issues of importance to the Latinx community,” according to a news release.

The term “Latinx” is used as a gender-neutral version of the term Latino.

“Over the years, Will County’s Latinx population has increased and continues to grow as more Latinx families move into the county and stay to raise future generations,” Latinx Caucus Chair Tanya Arias said in the release. “Despite this continual growth, representation remains the same — little to none.”

Membership to the caucus is open to elected Democratic Latino officials, elected and appointed Democratic Latino precinct committeepersons, Democratic Latino voters, the immigrant community and allies.

“This is a proud moment for Will County,” said Nora Gruenberg, chair of the Will County Democrats. “The Latinx community is an essential part of Will County’s past, present, and future, and the Will County Democratic Latinx Caucus will advance important issues, bring fresh ideas, and create leadership opportunities for so many in the community.”

Those interested in joining the caucus can email info@thelatinxcaucus.com.

The Will County Democratic Party last year also established a Black Caucus with similar goals to engage voters and get more Black residents elected.