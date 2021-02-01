Will County Forest Preserve land additions reach more than 22,500 acres

The Forest Preserve District of Will County recently completed two land acquisitions to expand its Hadley Valley Preserve in Homer Township.

The acquisition will also preserve a portion of a farm for educational and restoration purposes in Washington Township, according to a news release.

With the new land, the Forest Preserve brought its total land holdings to more than 22,500 acres.

The new 40-acre acquisition in Homer Township was the “missing link” needed to connect two sections of the Spring Creek Greenway Trail. A five-mile section of Hadley Valley will eventually link with a nearly three-and-a-half mile segment in the Messenger Marsh Preserve.

“The land purchase also will protect the stream, its associated wetlands and floodplain,” Ralph Schultz, the Forest Preserve’s chief operating officer, said in the release. “It’s important to protect and improve the path for stormwater to flow into the creek, which reduces erosion and pollutants.”

The Forest Preserve will use grant funds from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation to assist with the preservation of the parcel. The grant requires that habitat restoration on the parcel will begin within the next 12 months, the district said.