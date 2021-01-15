Joliet Junior College activates solar energy system

Joliet Junior College announced the completion and activation of its 1.3 megawatt on-site solar system located near its main campus.

The solar array, which has more than 3,500 solar panels, was installed by national solar developer Pivot Energy and will save the college more than $1.6 million in electricity expenses over 25 years, according to a news release.

Over the life of the system, it is estimated to produce enough energy to power more than 5,000 Illinois homes. JJC is expected to offset its total energy consumption by 22.5%, making the campus one of the greenest in the state, the school said.

The panels were provided by retires Joliet oncologist Dr. Sarode Pundaleeka with Sunlarge Industries, according to the release. Over the first 10 years, JJC will pay a reduced rate for the energy generated by the panels. Then, the panels will be donated to the college.

“JJC has consistently invested in sustainable practices since our first college campus was completed in the early 1970s,” JJC President Judy Mitchell said in the release. “Not only are we grateful for Dr. Pundaleeka’s investment in our institution and sustainable values, but we are ready to take this to the next level, supporting renewable energy and building academic and training opportunities around it.”

Pundaleeka said he hopes the solar array system will inspire future generations to pursue careers in clean energy.

“It is phenomenal to see this project completed,” Pundaleeka said in the release. “This gives a very distinct and progressive look to the campus. JJC will be in sound economic state without the escalating energy costs.”

Liz Reddington, director of project development at Pivot Energy, said JJC’s “longstanding commitment to sustainability is impressive.”

“Thanks to the gracious Dr. Pundaleeka, the college is able to realize cost-savings from day one without any upfront capital needed to pay for the system, and showcase to its student body what good environmental stewardship looks like,” she said.