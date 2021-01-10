Illinois, Michigan announce joint effort to keep Asian carp out of Great Lakes

The governors of Illinois and Michigan announced Thursday an agreement to protect the Great Lakes from the invasive Asian carp species.

The intergovernmental agreement allows Illinois to use up to $8 million in funds from Michigan to support the pre-construction engineering and design phase of the Brandon Road Ecosystem Project, according to a news release.

The project would install layered technologies including an electric barrier, underwater sound, an air bubble curtain and a flushing lock designed to prevent the invasive carp from moving while allowing barge passage.

The state said the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, near Joliet, is a critical “pinch point” for keeping bighead, silver and black carp, the invasive Asian carp species of greatest concern, out of the Great Lakes.

“The Great Lakes are a priceless natural resource that support the livelihoods of thousands of Illinoisans and attract visitors from across the globe,” said Gov. JB Pritzker in the release. “Protecting the lakes is a top priority for my administration, which is why I included funding for Asian Carp mitigation efforts in my bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan.”

The Illinois legislature passed Pritzker’s massive Rebuild Illinois capital plan in 2019.

This effort is in addition to a separate agreement the state of Illinois signed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the initial Brandon Road design.

“Long in planning, we’re pleased to finally put these agreements into action, allowing us to move the project to its next steps, planning and design, and, ultimately, construction,” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan, in the release. “While the process is still in its early stages, we’re pleased to be a part of this partnership and look forward to sharing updates with other Great Lakes states and Canadian provinces throughout the design process.”

The state said if the invasive carp species reach the Great Lakes, it could have “drastic effects” on the region’s $7 billion fishery, $16 billion boating and other tourism-based industries, property owners, recreationalists and others dependent on the lakes.

An electric barrier, which was installed in the waterway near Romeoville in 2002 to prevent the carp from moving into and out of the Great Lakes, has since been supplemented by two more barriers. A fourth, more powerful barrier at the site is expected to be operational later this year.

Commercial fisherman have also been working with the state to catch and remove the carp.