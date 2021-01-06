Will County assistant state’s attorney earns service award

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Casson recently received the Will County Sheriff Department’s Civilian Service Award.

Casson was recognized for the role he played in two cases, one involving child luring and another involving aggravated kidnappings and armed robberies in New Lenox and Frankfort, according to a news release.

“As this award from the Sheriff’s Department makes clear, Mike is not only valuable to our office, but to the broader law enforcement community,” Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow, said in the release. “He routinely works closely with members of law enforcement and government agencies on highly complex and multifaceted cases.”

Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles presented the award to Casson. The award is typically presented at the sheriff department’s annual banquet, which was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This award expresses our appreciation to Mike for continually assisting the Sheriff’s Department with his expertise and diligence,” Jungles said in the release.

Casson has served as an assistant state’s attorney in Will County since 2004.

“It is a great honor to receive this award from the Sheriff’s Department,” Casson said in the release. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with our law enforcement community and contribute to our criminal justice system. I’m also extremely grateful to State’s Attorney Glasgow for the many and varied opportunities he has given me, and to my colleagues for the continued support.”