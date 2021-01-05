Nature Foundation donated $67,500 to Will County Forest Preserve in 2020

The Nature Foundation of Will County donated $67,500 to the Forest Preserve District of Will County in 2020.

The foundation’s money funds various projects, exhibits and programs throughout the district, according to a news release.

“We have an amazing family of donors and supporters and we are so very grateful for their continuing support,” Cindy Harn, the foundation’s executive director, said in the release. “Their love of nature and their support is what gives our mission life and makes all this possible!”

The most recent donation of $48,610 will be used for projects at the Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township, including a solar charging station and a 17-acre wetland restoration project. The preserve is home to the state-threatened Kirtland’s snake.

For more, visit willcountynature.org.