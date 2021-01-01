Lipinski votes against increasing relief checks to $2,000

U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski voted against a bill to increase direct payments to many Americans from $600 to $2,000.

The bill passed the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives after President Donald Trump signaled support for larger checks amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lipinski, D-Western Springs, who will soon leave office, said in a statement he voted against the bill “because we cannot continue to endlessly dig our national debt hole deeper.”

Still, he said he was “proud” to support the relief bill last week that included $600 checks. Trump ultimately signed that bill after threatening a veto.

Lipinski said deficit spending during the pandemic is “absolutely necessary,” though he noted the county ended the last fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30, with a record $3.1 trillion deficit.

“Federal debt is now larger than the US economy,” Lipinski said in the statement. “Austerity should not be instituted now; stimulus is needed. But this does not mean we do not have to consider what we are spending and what debt we are passing onto future generations.”

Rep.-elect Marie Newman, D-La Grange, applauded those who voted for the increase and appeared to take a jab at Lipinski though without mentioning his name.

“In less than a week, Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District will have a Representative that knows damn well that a $600 stimulus check is not nearly enough to support American families who continue to struggle every single day due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in a statement.