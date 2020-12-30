Hock to leave Joliet city manager role Jan. 8, officials say

Interim Joliet City Manager Jim Hock informed city officials Wednesday he would step down from his role on Jan. 8.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said Hock sent an email Wednesday about when he’d be departing city hall again. Hock had had served as city manager from 2013 until he retired in 2017.

O’Dekirk said Hock had told him he planned to serve as the interim city manager through the end of the year. The mayor said Hock wanted to work through the city’s budget process.

“He was obviously a temporary employee,” O’Dekirk said.

Assistant City Attorney Chris Regis also said Hock told him he would leave on Jan. 8 and that it was his plan to leave shortly after the new year.

When called for comment on Wednesday, Hock said, “I don’t have a comment at this point.”

The City Council voted to hire Hock this past August as the city’s third interim city manager in less than two years. Members of the council have struggled to come to an agreement on a permanent city manager since David Hales left the role in October 2018 after less than a year on the job.

O’Dekirk said he expects the council to meet Monday in executive session to discuss hiring another interim manager.

He said the last time they had to make this decision, he provided a list of seven names to the five council members who at the time clashed with O’Dekirk and a minority of members on city manager issues. The council hired Hock after Steve Jones, the previous interim city manager, left the job in August.

The mayor said he expects to have another interim manager named next week when the council meets. While he did not give any specific names, O’Dekirk said the list of potential candidates he previously provided to the council includes all local individuals whom he would support.

As for where the process for hiring a permanent city manager stands, O’Dekirk said he wasn’t sure when exactly that decision will be made.

“The waters have been so muddied by what’s going on,” he said, referring to the sharp disagreements among the council.

Still, O’Dekirk lauded Hock for the job he did over the last few months. He said he also thought Hock was “a little surprised” by “how different the atmosphere was from when he left” in 2017.

He said under Hock, the city was able to pass a budget with a “conservative approach” with no significant layoffs despite the ongoing economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.