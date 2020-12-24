Joliet Junior College program aims to train skilled workforce

A Joliet Junior College apprenticeship program aims to develop a new talent pipeline of skilled workers in the manufacturing sector.

JJC is partnering with Suncast Corporation to help grow and retain a skilled workforce, according to a news release.

“We are in a period of dramatic growth right now as a company, with ambitious plans for the next five to 10 years, and we need to strengthen our bench with talented people who can help get us there,” Jim Ahlborn, the senior vice president at Suncast Corporation, said in the news release.

Apprenticeship programs combine on-the-job learning with related instruction in technical areas to produce qualified, highly skilled employees for careers that require precision skills.

Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets.

The Batavia-based company recently signed their first apprentice. Alexis Travis works as an automation maintenance technician as part of her on-the-job learning while also taking classes at JJC for the related technical instruction.

Mark Kimmey, Suncast Corporation’s automation maintenance assistant manager, said an apprenticeship program is an important step toward increasing interest among a future workforce.

“The whole industry is starving for members that want to pursue a career in manufacturing,” Kimmey said in the release. “The field of automation and maintenance is an important role in keeping manufacturing strong in the U.S.”

JJC is the sponsor of a registered apprenticeship program through the U.S. Department of Labor with industry-approved occupations representing sectors like manufacturing, culinary arts, landscaping and more.

The college has a three-year apprenticeship grant through the American Association of Community Colleges/Expanding Community College Apprenticeship Initiative.

For more information on JJC’s apprenticeship program, visit trainingupdate.org/apprenticeship or email apprenticeships@jjc.edu.