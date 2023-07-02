July 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Joliet Public Schools District 86 names new principals

By Shaw Local News Network
Joliet Public Schools District 86 has named two new principals. On July 1, Ben Meinert and Shawn Olson took over as principals at Woodland Elementary School and Carl Sandburg Elementary School, respectively.

Meinert replaces outgoing Principal Kim Gordon, who is retiring after 33 years in District 86.

Meinert has worked in District 86 for 12 years and spent that past two years as assistant principal at Thomas Jefferson Elementary. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of St. Francis.

Olson has more than 25 years of educational experience and has worked as a mentor administrator within District 86 since November 2022. He has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Loyola University Chicago, a master’s degree in educational administration from Governor’s State University and a doctor of education with a superintendent endorsement from the University of St. Francis.