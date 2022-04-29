Joliet Junior College to recognize outgoing President Judy Mitchell next month

Joliet Junior College will recognize its outgoing president next month.

The college will host a public event celebrating Judy Mitchell’s presidency and retirement, according to JJC news release. The celebration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. May 25 in the U-Building Auditorium on the main campus..

Those wishing to attend can RSVP to the Communications and External Relations Office on JJC’s website. Questions can be emailed to Carly Ringo at cringo@jjc.edu.

The JJC Board of Trustees approved the hiring of the institution’s next president, Clyne Namuo, earlier this month.

Namuo will begin his tenure as acting president July 1, according to the release, with the full authority to execute the duties and responsibilities of the role. Mitchell will continue to serve as a special advisor to the president through the transition until her retirement Aug. 31.

Mitchell has served as JJC’s president since 2016. She started at the college as an administrative assistant in 1996 and went on to work as the program management specialist in adult and family Services, assistant to the director of administrative services, the interim director of administrative services, the director of business and auxiliary services and then the vice president of administrative services.

Mitchell received an associate degree from JJC before obtaining bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Governors State University and a doctorate from National-Louis University.