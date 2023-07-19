Armed Joliet man who was shot by police dies

A Joliet man has died after he was shot by two police officers responding to a shooting.

About 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, the 29-year-old man who was shot on Monday in the southeast side of Joliet was pronounced dead at Silver Cross Hospital, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The Will County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the man. Neither Joliet police officials nor members of the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force have released his name.

The task force has been called to investigate the shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue in the southeast side of Joliet.

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles, the leader of the task force, said his team received reports from Joliet police that the 29-year-old man was “brandishing a firearm” and he was told by officers to “put the weapon down.”

“The armed individual refused to comply with officers’ orders. Two Joliet police officers fired at the armed suspect, striking him numerous times,” Jungles said.

He said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“A firearm was recovered at the scene, and detectives with the [task force] conducted numerous interviews and conducted a neighborhood canvass of the area,” Jungles said.