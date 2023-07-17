Man in body armor causes scare at Joliet apartment

A Joliet man was arrested in the parking lot of Anthony’s Restaurant and Bar after he was accused of causing a scare at an apartment while wearing body armor that had a firearm attached it, police said.

At 11:15 p.m. Sunday, officers investigated a report of a gun complaint at an apartment in the first block of Hunter Avenue, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined Mario Mendez-Rocha, 29, of Joliet arrived at the apartment and knocked at the door while wearing what appeared to be ballistic body armor with a holstered handgun attached to the front of the vest, English said.

A tenant answered the door and Mendez-Rocha asked for a woman at the apartment but he was told she was not there.

Mendez-Rocha then grabbed the firearm’s handle and threatened the tenant. He then fled the area in a vehicle.

Police believe Mendez-Rocha was involved in a relationship with the woman who lived at the apartment.

A short time later, officers located Mendez-Rocha in his vehicle at the parking lot of Anthony’s Restaurant and Bar, 3151 Voyager Lane.

Mendez-Rocha was placed into custody on probable cause of aggravated assault and unlawful use of a body armor. He was released on his own recognizance.

Officers recovered a ballistic vest and a BB gun from inside of his vehicle, English said.