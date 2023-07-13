July 13, 2023
Shaw Local
Joliet woman charged with using stun gun on teen in Lockport

By Felix Sarver
A woman is facing felony charges that accuse her of using a stun gun on a 16-year-old at a strip mall parking lot near McDonald’s in Lockport.

On Wednesday, Janasia Gray, 25, of Joliet was charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the June 17 incident.

The charges were the result of a Lockport Police Department investigation.

About 5:30 p.m. June 17, officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at parking lot in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street, Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff said.

When officers arrived, they found a large group of people who were beginning to leave the area, but they were able to detain them.

Officers discovered there was a fight between two male teens, ages 17 and 16.

“The fight was arranged due to a disagreement via social media and was an incidence of mutual combat between the two juvenile males,” Huff said.

While the fight was taking place, Gray used a weapon “commonly known as a stun gun” on the 16-year-old boy by striking him in the abdomen twice with the weapon and turning it on, Huff said.

Gray is related to the 17-year-old boy who was fighting with the 16-year-old.

Gray also struck a 32-year-old woman in the face with a “closed fist” after the woman confronted Gray “about the use of the stun gun,” Huff said.

Gray and the 17-year-old boy were placed under arrest on probable cause of battery. The 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital for minor injuries he suffered during the fight.

The criminal complaint alleged Gray “discharged a stun gun into the body” of the alleged victim.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Gray’s arrest on the charges of aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The warrant carries a $5,000 bond.

Huff said Gray has not been arrested yet on those charges.