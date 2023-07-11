Morris man accused of pointing gun at man, child in Joliet

A Morris man was accused of pointing a handgun at a man and an 11-year-old girl in Joliet following an argument with family members, police said.

About 12:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a residence in the 7000 block of Pyramid Drive for a report of a person with a gun, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

After officers arrived at the scene, they determined that Erick Lindsey, 32, of Morris and his father had been visiting family at the residence when Lindsey became involved in a disturbance.

Officers determined Lindsey left the residence and then returned a short time later. He became involved in an argument with a cousin while he was there.

Officers believe Lindsey then retrieved a handgun with a laser on it from his vehicle, ran toward the residence and pointed the handgun at a man and an 11-year-girl.

English said it is “unknown” why Lindsey apparently chose to retrieve the gun.

Afterward, Lindsey returned to his vehicle, at which time officers arrived and placed him into custody.

Officers recovered the handgun used by Lindsey.

Lindsey was arrested on probable cause of aggravated assault and endangering the life or health of a child. He was taken to the Will County jail at 3:20 a.m. Sunday and released that evening on a $50,000 bond, jail records show.