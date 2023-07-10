Plano woman accused of punching officer at Anthony’s bar in Joliet: cops

A Plano woman was accused of punching an officer at Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub in Joliet.

At 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Joliet police officer working a contract assignment at Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub, 3151 Voyager Lane, was notified by security guards they were escorting Trinity Shead, 23, from the property, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

The security guards had discovered Shead brought in liquor from the outside, English said.

Shead had exited the building but then returned and tried to enter Anthony’s once again, English said.

As the Joliet police officer was escorting her form the building, Shead punched the officer in the shoulder and was placed into custody following a brief struggle, English said.

Anthony's Restaurant and Pub in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

“After she was placed in handcuffs, Shead refused to walk and had to be carried to the squad car,” English said.

Shead was arrested on probable cause of aggravated battery and resisting a police officer.

She was taken to the Will County jail about 3:20 a.m. Saturday. She was then released about 4:30 p.m. the same day on a $3,000 bond, according to jail records.